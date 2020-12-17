CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Virginia housing community where Pharrell lived to be sold

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 9:09 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A real estate developer is looking to buy and renovate the Virginia housing community where singer Pharrell Williams lived as a child.

Atlantis Preservation LP, an entity of the New York-based company Fairstead, has its eyes on the Atlantis Apartments complex.

The Virginia Beach Development Authority on Tuesday approved up to $39 million in bond sales which will in turn fund a government-backed loan for the affordable housing project.

The complex is currently owned by a real estate firm based in New Jersey.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the sale is expected to close in the spring. The city council votes on the project next month.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

