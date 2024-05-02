NexPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million…

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 46 cents per share.

For the current quarter ending in June, NexPoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 50 cents.

