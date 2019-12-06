PwC will consolidate as many as 1,700 jobs to DC

Professional services and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has signed a lease for Douglas Development and Brookfield Properties' 655 New York Avenue NW, the biggest office redevelopment project in the District this year.

PwC’s 15-year lease is for more than 182,000 square feet at the 756,000-square-foot Mount Vernon Square development, which incorporates new construction with several existing buildings in the block.

PwC currently has four offices in the Washington area, but will eventually trim that to two locations and consolidate as many as 1,700 jobs at the New York Avenue location. Its other offices are located at 600 13th Street NW, 900 15th Street NW, 1800 Tysons Boulevard and 1800 Wilson Boulevard in Rosslyn.

When PwC consolidates its workforce at the new offices on New York Avenue in Spring of 2021, it will maintain one of its Northern Virginia locations as well. The company has about 2,600 employees total in the region.

PwC is building out the new Mount Vernon Square space as “the workplace of the future,” part of its New World, New Skills initiative to use direct employee input to design a flexible multi-use office with state-of-the-art technology. The Mount Vernon location is adjacent to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The development at 655 New York Avenue, home to the new headquarters of The Advisory Board, incorporates historic buildings built in the early 1900s that Douglas Development acquired between 2001 and 2013. Other tenants include Meiter, as well as a number of restaurants, including The Capital Burger, Kinship, Compass Coffee, Rumi’s Kitchen, LEON, Pearl’s Bagels, Bambini and Jeremiah Langhorne Restaurant.

Here is a video of Douglas Development moving one of the historic buildings in the block to preserve it within the 655 New York Avenue project:

