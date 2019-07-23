Amazon enters in partnership with residential real estate giant

Amazon is inserting itself into the homebuying experience with a new partnership with Realogy Holdings Corp.

The duo on Tuesday announced TurnKey, a program they assure will make the homebuying experience more convenient for consumers. The joint effort by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is rolling out in 15 cities, including D.C.

TurnKey matches potential buyers with Realogy agents in an attempt to meet their every need. Amazon’s products comes after the purchase. Realogy pays for the homebuyer to get a slew of goods and services from Amazon.

This is all meant to make the moving experience simpler, said Pat Bigatel, director of Amazon Home Services, in a statement. “The Amazon Move-In Benefit will enable homebuyers to adapt the offering to their needs – from help assembling furniture, to assisting with smart home device set up, to a deep clean, and…