Jackie Onassis’ 340-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard hits market for $65M

It's a castle fit for Camelot. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's 340-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate, known as Red Gate Farm, is on the market for $65 million. See photos.

Jacqueline’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, is seeking a new steward for the property, which Onassis bought in 1979.

Red Gate Farm’s main residence was designed by the esteemed Hugh Newell Jacobsen, and the landscapes were designed by Bunny Mellon. (Courtesy Laura Moss Photography)

“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit,” Kennedy said in a release.

“The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved books. She even built a fairy treehouse for her grandchildren.

“Those grandchildren are grown so now it is time for us to follow my mother’s example and create our own worlds. We hope that a new family will treasure this place as we have for three generations. We are excited about the next chapter for Red Gate Farm,” Kennedy said.

The main house is a traditional Cape Cod-style home. It was designed by Hugh Newell Jacobsen.

The landscapes surrounding the house were designed by Bunny Mellon, who also designed the White House Rose Garden when Onassis was the First Lady.

The 6,456-square-foot house (originally completed in 1981, then expanded in 2000) features five en-suite bedrooms, two half-baths, a chef’s kitchen equipped with professional grade appliances and two offices or artist studios as well as three fireplaces and outdoor decks from which you can view the water, nature and dunes in the distance.

The two-story guesthouse has four bedrooms and three baths plus a living room, kitchen and laundry.

Outbuildings include two garages, a caretaker’s house with three bedrooms, a boat house, a temperature- and humidity-controlled storage building, and a hunting cabin.

There is a pool and tennis court.

Red Gate Farm is being marketed globally by Christie’s International Real Estate, which is represented locally by Tom LeClair and Gery Conover, agents of LandVest, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate on Martha’s Vineyard.

