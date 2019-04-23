202
Home » Real Estate News » Kushner downplays Russia election interference

Kushner downplays Russia election interference

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 12:39 pm 04/23/2019 12:39pm
Share
Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, is downplaying Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Kushner, one of the most influential voices in the White House, minimized Russia’s involvement by describing it “as buying some Facebook ads” and trying to “sow dissent.”

He added that he thought the investigations into the interference “had a much harder impact on our democracy” than what Russia actually did.

Kushner’s remarks come just days after the release of a redacted version of a report from special counsel Robert Mueller on Russia’s efforts.

His investigation reached the same conclusion as U.S. intelligence agencies, that Russia’s interference was widespread and designed to help Trump.

Kushner, speaking at a Time Magazine event, also insisted the campaign “didn’t know that Russia was doing what they were doing.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Living News National News Real Estate News White House
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!