How to spot the most expensive repairs when shopping for a home

How do you spot the potential repairs most likely to turn a dream home to a money pit? A lot depends on the type of home you're considering and where it's located. Here are seven costly repairs you may be able to spot before closing.
Choosing a new home often comes down to comparing the sale price to the condition of the property and any repairs or updates it requires. That comparison involves not only money, of course, but also the time and energy it takes to organize those repairs, plus the number of days you’ll either be inconvenienced or unable to move into your new residence. Furthermore, there are some issues that are just so unwieldy or costly that buying the property is simply out of the question.
Here are seven costly repairs you may be able to spot before closing: