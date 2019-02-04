Long & Foster goes straight for Amazon HQ2 buyers and renters

The D.C. region's largest residential real estate network is putting its heft directly at the feet of would-be workers at Amazon's future second headquarters.

Long & Foster has launched a catch-all website specifically for the future home of HQ2 in Virginia’s National Landing. It features links not only to real estate agents and listings for purchase and rental in the Northern Virginia region, but also resources covering everything from financing, insurance, property management and settlement services.

Long & Foster has its own affiliated lender, Prosperity Home Mortgage, its own insurance agents, as well as its own title and settlement company.

Its HQ2 page focuses specifically on rentals and homes for sale in Arlington, Alexandria and National Landing — the name developers have given to parts of Crystal City, Alexandria and Potomac Yard where Amazon will be located.

“There is no doubt that Amazon’s decision to call Arlington County home and bring over 25,000 high-paying jobs to our region will further benefit our local economy,” said Long & Foster president Larry “Boomer” Foster. “Demand for housing will push even higher in the coming years, causing more stress on our low inventory environment.”

The HQ2 site also has details on specific neighborhoods near Amazon’s planned locations, including information on dining, nightlife and attractions, how many properties are for sale in each neighborhood, and how each market is performing.

Potential Amazon employees looking to move to the D.C.-region may already be scouting out the area.

Real estate listing firm Trulia says home searches from major tech hubs like Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Seattle on Crystal City-area neighborhoods spiked more than 700 percent in the week after news broke about Amazon’s plans.

And sellers are already honing their listings to attract Amazon buyers, using its new headquarters as a selling point. Some are now noting how far and how accessible their locations are to HQ2, with a certain sense of urgency — “Amazon is coming, act fast,” said Trulia senior economist Cheryl Young.

