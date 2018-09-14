202
Spymaster Tom Clancy’s 537-acre Chesapeake Bay estate for sale for $6.2M

By William Vitka | @WTOP September 14, 2018 11:11 am
WASHINGTON — Famed author and Baltimore native Tom Clancy made major waves in the writing world when he sold his debut novel “The Hunt for Red October” in 1984. He went on to achieve massive success, up until his death in 2013.

Now, his 537-acre Chesapeake Bay estate, named Peregrine Cliff, is up for sale.

The big Huntingtown, Calvert County, property comes with an equally big price tag: $6.2 million.

Listing agent Angel Stevens, with Cummings & Co. Realtors, tells WTOP that the main, custom-built residence is a whopping 17,000-square-feet and includes over a mile of pristine Maryland waterfront.

Peregrine Cliff his seven bedrooms, six full baths and two half-baths in its three stories.

It also boasts an impressive number of amenities:

  • An attached indoor pool pavilion with retractable roof.
  • Below grade two-lane private gun range.
  • Professional office / library with vaulted wooden ceilings, views of the Bay and a built-in petrified wood writing desk.
  • Security office.
  • Chef’s kitchen.
  • Fitness center.
  • Three-level elevator.
  • Four-car attached garage.
  • Four-car unattached garage with one bedroom apartment.
  • Three-bedroom guest house.
  • 1,000-square-foot playhouse.
  • Tennis courts and sports field.

Peregrine Cliff is 40 miles south of Annapolis, 45 miles southeast of the District.

Stevens says it’s being sold as-is … but what would you really want to change anyway?

A cornucopia of Clancy’s curiosities and personal effects went up for auction last year.

Several sold for a lot more than anyone expected.

Clancy frequently championed conservative and Republican views.

President Ronald Reagan was an early fan of Clancy’s and helped sales of “The Hunt for Red October” skyrocket when he called it “the best yarn.”

His books have been best-sellers, turned into Hollywood blockbusters and lucrative video game franchises.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Huntingtown, Calvert County.

