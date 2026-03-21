How a Prince William Co. teacher is using AI to offer students immediate feedback

Prince William County Public Schools approved a tool called Newsela. The software, Betancourt said, is helping her group of nonnative English speakers gain confidence in their writing skills.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How AI is getting Va. elementary schoolers excited about writing

On Thursday afternoon in Diana Betancourt’s third grade class at Neabsco Elementary School, students read an article about raccoons that are smarter than cats and dogs.

They’re learning about animal behavior in the current part of the curriculum, and the small group was tasked with writing paragraphs describing what the text is about.

Students worked to determine the main idea, evidence and reasoning, among other things. After they write a sentence, they can receive feedback and tips by simply clicking a blue button on their tablet screen.

Betancourt started using artificial intelligence two years ago, using the technology to help create lesson plans. But she also wanted a tool that offered more analysis and would be more meaningful for her students.

Then, Prince William County Public Schools approved a tool called Newsela. The software, Betancourt said, is helping her group of nonnative English speakers gain confidence in their writing skills.

“It’s rare that a student wants to write,” Betancourt said. “But the engagement and the instant feedback, they don’t need me to tell them, ‘Oh, you’re doing this or you’re missing this.’ AI is telling them what they’re missing or what they’re doing great, so they can continue working by themselves.”

After using the tech, Betancourt said, students have demonstrated growth she can discern through hand-evaluated data. It’s also a time-saving tool, enabling her to quickly assign articles and make changes.

The software is also able to convert articles for different student reading levels.

“As a student … coming to the country or you’re learning the second language, it’s positive feedback,” Betancourt said. “This encourages them to continue. AI doesn’t make fun of them. AI doesn’t tell them, ‘Oh, you’re doing it wrong.’ It’s actually helping them.”

Because the tech is able to provide instant feedback, Betancourt said she can work independently with students who need the most one-on-one support.

One of her students, she said, didn’t like to write with a pencil, but “with AI, it’s amazing what he’s doing.”

Matthew Calles, for one, said the tech helps him learn “if I have a correct answer or if I’ve done a good sentence.”

Ahona Barua, also a third grader, said the AI tool “doesn’t judge on how we type.”

And Ailee said the software is “just trying to help us.”

Though the AI tech is evolving, Betancourt said it “will not replace me. It cannot replace me. They need still the human contact. AI cannot give them that.”

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