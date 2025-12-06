New Grand Mart international grocer to replace Manassas Amazon Fresh

A New Grand Mart international grocery store is set to replace the shuttered Amazon Fresh location in Manassas’ Sudley Manor Square.

Shopping center owner Seneca Properties Inc. executed the 44,800-square-foot lease for the new store, which will be the grocer’s 10th location between southern Maryland and Richmond, according to a news release from the agency.

The international market specializes in fresh produce, meat, fish, and ethnic items that are often hard to find in other stores, its website says. New Grand Mart opened its first Northern Virginia stores in Falls Church and Alexandria in 2013.

The shopping center will also soon welcome a new Panera Bread and Dave’s Hot Chicken, currently under construction in a freestanding building. Both are expected to open late next year, the Seneca Properties release said. Platinum Dental and My Color Nails & Spa also both signed leases earlier this year.

Sudley Manor Square, at the corner of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive about a mile south of Interstate 66, is currently home to Sky Zone, Chase Bank, AutoZone, Café Rio, AT&T, Pets Supplies Plus, My Gym and AAA.

Amazon Fresh closed in March after three years in the shopping center, saying “certain store locations work better than others.” The location competed with several other grocery retailers in the area, as well as Amazon’s own fast delivery service.

Sudley Manor Square has direct visibility to over 90,000 vehicles per day and still has retail spaces available ranging from 1,916 to 2,500 square feet, the release said.