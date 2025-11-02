Police: 19-year-old dead after Prince William Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan in Bristow, Virginia, on Saturday night, according to Prince William County police.

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan in Bristow, Virginia, on Saturday night, according to Prince William County police.

Prince William County police officers arrived on scene in the area of Linton Hall and Nokesville roads shortly before 8 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

Police said an officer was monitoring vehicle speeds around Nokesville Road and Stadler Place, when a 2004 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle was spotted speeding southbound on Nokesville Road. When the officer turned on their lights and sirens, the motorcyclist turned off his lights and accelerated toward Linton Hall Road.

Meanwhile, a 2024 Nissan Sentra moving eastbound on Linton Hall Road was stopped at a red light. As the driver started turning right onto Nokesville Road, the motorcycle collided with the car.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 19-year-old Manassas man, was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The Nissan driver, a 50-year-old Bealeton woman, was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to to contact Prince William County police.

A map of the area where the crash took place is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.