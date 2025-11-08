Man arrested for sexual assault of teen girl in Virginia’s Prince William Co.

Prince William County police in Virginia have arrested a man they say attacked a teenage girl with a knife and sexually assaulted her multiple times Thursday night.

Prince William County police in Virginia arrested a man on Friday that they say attacked a teenage girl with a knife and sexually assaulted her multiple times Thursday night.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Dominic Kuykendall, was arrested without incident after being found at an abandoned residence in Nokesville.

In a Friday news release, police said they responded to a report of sexual assault in Bristow near Golf Academy Drive around 9 p.m. There, they found the teenage girl, who police only described as being under 18 years old.

The girl had left the Youth for Tomorrow at-risk youth facility on foot and approached Kuykendall, who was nearby in his vehicle. Kuykendall reportedly pulled a knife on her and forced her into his vehicle, a red or maroon 2003 Ford Escape, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her more than once, police said.

The teenager, according to the police release, was eventually able to get out of the car and flag down nearby bystanders who were able to contact the police.

Kuykendall is facing two counts of rape and one count of abduction with intent to defile. He is being held without bond by police.

