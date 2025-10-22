Medicaid cuts leave Manassas adult day care center struggling to stay open

Many states have been tightening Medicaid payouts and Bright Center in Manassas said anticipated continued cuts could result in it closing its doors.

Sidikie Kamara stands in front of the Bright Center.(Courtesy Sidikie Kamara/Bright Center) Sidikie Kamara stands in front of the Bright Center.(Courtesy Sidikie Kamara/Bright Center) Many states have been tightening Medicaid payouts and one adult day care in Northern Virginia said anticipated continued cuts could result in it closing its doors.

Bright Center in Manassas serves adults with disabilities, providing care for those with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities while their caregivers are at work. President Sidikie Kamara started the program with his late wife and said the Medicaid reimbursement rate per participant has dropped from $75 to $65 per day since 2023.

“Just the overall cost of taking care of one individual — $65 is really just not enough,” Kamara said.

He said the drop wasn’t sudden. The rate went from $75 to $70, and then to $65 over the course of about a year.

Kamara said he’s had to cut staff and has spent over $200,000 of his own savings to keep the center open.

WAMU was first to report on the cuts and their impact on the center.

“We are really struggling just to stay open,” Kamara said.

He currently serves 18 students, down from nearly 40 before the cuts began.

“Providing the services that they need for our students, like buying food, going on outings … half of that comes from my own savings,” Kamara said.

He’s also worried that with steep cuts to Medicaid in the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill,” more reimbursement reductions could be coming.

Kamara said the day care is not just a community resource, it’s also one way he is keeping his wife’s memory alive.

“I don’t want to close this place,” he said. “The mission must continue.”

Kamara said he’s reached out to Virginia Medicaid, state delegates and others for help but hasn’t received a response. WTOP has also reached out to Virginia Medicaid for comment.

“I just can’t understand why you wouldn’t want to help,” he said. “This is for the community.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.