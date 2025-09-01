1 man dead, 1 injured in Woodbridge, Va., shooting

A man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday evening.

A man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday evening.

Prince William County Police said officers were called at 7 p.m. to the 13700 block of Telegraph Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified the man as David Kapay Kallo, 35, of Fredericksburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said a second victim, a 27-year-old man, ran from the scene and into a nearby restaurant. He was then transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the man who died was “in an argument” with two “unknown” men before he was shot.

The shooting “does not appear random,” according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.