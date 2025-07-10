Prince William Co. police officer arrested, accused of using database to stalk man

An officer with the Prince William County Police Department has been arrested for using official law enforcement databases to access information about another man.

In a statement, Prince William County police said Godson Vondee, 42, of Stafford, used the Virginia Criminal Information Network in 2023 and four more times in 2024 to obtain information about the man. Police said the man, who was not identified, was “known to a female acquaintance of” Vondee.

He’s accused of being in the area of the victim’s home multiple times within a 15-month time frame.

Vondee was a six-year veteran with the Virginia county’s police force.

“These actions are a betrayal of our oath of office and are not reflective of the values and professionalism expected of the members of this agency,” Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham said in the release. “Such actions violate the trust within our community, and I expect the accused to be held accountable.”

Vondee has been placed on administrative leave and is being held without bond on one count of stalking and five counts of computer trespass. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 19.

