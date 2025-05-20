Prince William Co. police charge man with animal cruelty after dog dies in hot car

A 28-year-old man was charged Friday after leaving his dog inside a car at Manassas Mall, leading to the death of his 2-year-old American bulldog, according to police.

A 28-year-old man was charged Friday evening after leaving his dog inside a car outside the Manassas Mall, leading to the death of his 2-year-old American bulldog, according to police.

According to police spokesperson Renee Carr, Malik Lee Dorsey O’Bannion left one of his dogs alone inside his vehicle in the mall parking lot for at least two hours.

When O’Bannion returned to the vehicle, he found his bulldog unresponsive, police said. Animal control officers responded to the parking lot Friday evening and pronounced the dog dead.

Prince William County police said it’s yet another warning about the dangers of leaving animals and young children in vehicles as temperatures heat up this season.

Children and pets, Carr said, should not be left alone in a vehicle, even with the windows down.

Police said O’Bannion had six more dogs in his possession, which were found inside the mall. Authorities took those dogs, which did not appear to be harmed, to the Animal Services Center in the Independent Hill area.

O’Bannion was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and carries a penalty of potential jail time or a fine of up to $2,500.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.