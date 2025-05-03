3 wounded in shooting near Potomac Mills shopping mall

Three men were injured in a shooting behind a shopping center in Prince William County, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Prince William County police confirmed to WTOP that around 5:15 p.m., they got the report of a shooting in the 14200 block of Smoketown Road in Woodbridge near the Potomac Mills shopping center. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered three “males, initially believed to be adults,” with gunshot wounds.

Police did not share the extent of their injuries and said no suspect has been taken into custody.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

