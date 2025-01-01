Toddler’s unexpected reaction to getting ‘pulled over’ by Prince William Co. police officer

A 2-year-old in Prince William County, Virginia, was just trying to enjoy his brand-new Christmas present when the cops showed up and pulled him over. The hilarious interaction caught on video has now gone viral.

A 2-year-old in Prince William County, Virginia, was just trying to enjoy his brand-new Christmas present when a police officer showed up and pulled him over. The hilarious interaction caught on video has now gone viral.

Richardo Jackson was filming his son Joshua on his new toddler four-wheeler in the Woodbridge neighborhood when a Prince William County police officer pulled up in a cruiser.

He told the father to start filming because he thought it would be a nice moment.

The officer can be seen walking toward 2-year-old Joshua Jackson jokingly asking for his license and registration.

The child next to his mother looks baffled and then the officer gets in a little closer asking once again for the documents and little Joshua points in one direction and takes off in the other as fast as his little legs can carry him.

His dad can be heard behind the camera chuckling.

“He gets off the bike and starts. We’re chasing him, saying, ‘Bro, what are you doing? Why are you running?’” Richardo Jackson said. “But I guess it was just because he was nervous.”

“My son is a very, very shy person when it comes to people. Anytime he feels as if he’s getting too much attention or something, he gets nervous and he runs away.”

Joshua had gotten the four-wheeler and has been obsessed with it since Christmas morning. His father described Joshua as big for a two-year-old, quickly outgrowing his older car.

“We realized it couldn’t move no more because he was too heavy. So we were like, ‘OK, for Christmas, we’ll get him a new one,’” his father said.

They had no idea the little toddler’s toy would lead to internet fame.

Richardo Jackson was told by the officer the video would likely go viral when he posted it for his 300 followers, and then 10 minutes later the hilarity skyrocketed.

He described the reaction as extremely positive.

“For the most part, it’s been nothing but laughter,” the boy’s father said. “One of my favorite players of all time, Tracy McGrady, actually commented on it and liked it.”

The Instagram video of Joshua has more than 20 million views.

“He’s the best thing to ever happen to me. He’s my pride and my joy. He’s a comedian, he’s an athlete, he’s bossy. He thinks he runs the world, which he does, because I have to do whatever he says,” Richardo Jackson said about his young son.

