4 hospitalized in Virginia after tractor-trailer crashes into Woodbridge condos

Four people were hospitalized early Monday after a tractor-trailer crashed into a building at the Moorings of Occoquan Condominiums in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Four people were hospitalized early Monday after a tractor-trailer crashed into a building at the Moorings of Occoquan Condominiums in Woodbridge, Virginia.

According to a news release from Prince William County Fire and Rescue, units were called to the 12700 block of Gordon Boulevard for a report of a building collapse after a motor vehicle crash.

Once on scene, first responders found a tractor-trailer that had crashed into a condo building. Multiple vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officials said five people were examined at the scene and four were transported to a hospital. No one inside the building was hurt.

Officials said the building itself sustained “moderate” damage. Out of the entire building, just one occupant was displaced. Fire and rescue units will remain at the site of the crash as the truck is removed and officials work to secure the structure.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.