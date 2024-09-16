Trial for missing Manassas Park mother’s husband to begin in December

After disagreements between prosecutors and the defense, a trial date was set for a Manassas Park husband accused of concealing the body of his wife, who has not been seen since July.

After disagreements between prosecutors and the defense, a trial date was set for a Manassas Park, Virginia, husband who is accused of concealing the body of his wife, who has not been seen since July.

Naresh Bhatt’s trial is scheduled for Dec. 9. Prosecutors and Bhatt’s attorney, Shalev Ben-Avraham, went back and forth before a packed courtroom.

Prosecutors said the early December date was unfair to the Commonwealth, as they still needed to gather more information, including interviewing numerous witnesses. Meanwhile the defense wanted an earlier start.

A suggested date in February would fall under the speedy trial schedule, but that date conflicted with the defense attorney.

Some 50 supporters of nurse Mamta Kafle Bhatt, including members of her family, wore scrubs or T-shirts that said, “Justice for Mamta.”

“I’m initially disappointed with the speedy trial clock,” said Holly Wirth, a former co-worker. “I think we were all hoping for January or early February. But you know, when they could come to an agreement, unfortunately, was Dec. 9. So that puts a lot of pressure on the Commonwealth attorneys to get a case together, while also trying to build a case to indict on a murder charge.”

Naresh Bhatt has not been charged with murder.

Investigators have not found the body of the missing mother. However, prosecutors said in a previous hearing that there was evidence of blood found in the bedroom and shower of the couple’s Manassas Park home.

“The Commonwealth went on the record and said that Mamta was a victim of domestic violence,” Wirth said. “She was a victim of abuse. Certainly, there were red flag behaviors in that marriage and probably led to her untimely death.”

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, disappeared on July 31. She was reported missing on Aug. 5 and her husband was arrested weeks later, after investigator’s searched their home. He is charged with a felony count of prohibition against concealing a dead body.

“I’m very nervous about the upcoming trial, what we’re going to hear and that is what I am preparing myself for,” said Prabha Bhattarai Deuja, a Nepalese immigrant like Bhatt who was in the courtroom.

Naresh Bhatt’s defense attorney confirmed that they had received several videos, including footage of Mamta Kafle Bhatt leaving her last shift and hopping into a car. A judge had ordered that the Commonwealth turn over those videos last Friday.

