Manassas Park man held without bond after facing charges in connection with missing wife

Naresh Bhatt, charged last week with a felony count of prohibition against concealment of a dead body after his wife went missing, will be held without bond.

His wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, went missing on July 31.

The judge in the case found probable cause that Bhatt is a flight risk and a danger to the community, during a bond hearing Monday morning.

During Friday’s arraignment, Prince William County Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sarah Sami revealed new details about the case against Naresh Bhatt, including evidence of blood found in the main bedroom and shower of the Manassas Park home the couple shared.

On Saturday, community members gathered to honor the missing mother and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center nurse at Signal Hill Park.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

