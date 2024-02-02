North Carolina woman sitting in car with dog fatally shot in Prince William County

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car near a Dale City, Virginia, apartment early Friday morning.

A North Carolina woman sitting in her car with her dog near a Dale City, Virginia, apartment complex was fatally shot early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Around 2:00 a.m. Prince William County police responded to reports of the shooting in the area of Brickwood Drive and Bronson Court.

When they arrived, officers found the 23-year-old woman in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Fire and EMS responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

She was identified by Prince William County police as Egypt Zapporah Carter, of Burlington, North Carolina.

Officers also found a small mixed-breed dog in the vehicle. The dog was unharmed, and officers turned it over to Animal Control.

No additional injuries or property damages have been reported, and no arrests have been made.

“Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting,” police said on X.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

