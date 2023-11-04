Meal delivery company Mighty Meals christens new production headquarters in Gainesville

Healthy meal delivery company Mighty Meals celebrated its new production facility in Prince William County Friday morning.

The 16,000-square-foot production headquarters at 7669 Limestone Drive in Gainesville features a state-of-the-art kitchen, refrigeration storeroom and shipping facility.

Founded in 2015, Mighty Meals offers chef-prepared, made-to-order meals that change weekly. Meals are prepared and delivered overnight to customers, according to a Prince William County news release. Mighty Meals the official meal prep company for the Washington Commanders, D.C. United and the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

“We want to grow Mighty Meals market share from Florida to Maine,” co-founders Alex Lebonitte and Stefano Marzano said in the release. “With this larger and more efficient kitchen, we are ready to take our operations to new heights. This move showcases our commitment to quality and our dedication to providing the best service for our customers.”

The project represents $7 million in capital investment and is expected to create 50 new jobs, according to county officials.

The company launched in a small restaurant kitchen and expanded to a 2,500-square-foot commercial kitchen in Burke during the pandemic. It now delivers thousands of meals per week.

“The strategic proximity near interstates and airports ensures Mighty Meals can meet their goals of expansion on the East Coast,” Christina Winn, executive director for Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, said in the release. “The global online food delivery market generated 160.3 billion in 2022 with projected increases over the next decade; we cannot wait to help Mighty Meals tackle this industry with high-value products and modern marketing savvy.”

Mighty Meals’ facility is in Prince William County’s E-Commerce Overlay, which was unanimously established by the Board of County Supervisors in 2021 to attract distribution and fulfillment companies to the county.