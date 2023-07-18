Man sentenced to 90 years for sexually assaulting 4 children in Prince William Co.

A man prosecutors said sexually assaulted several victims in Prince William County, Virginia, including two who were younger than 10 years old, will spend more than 90 years in prison.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said Billy Riggs, 40, was sentenced on Friday for assaulting four minors between July 2011 and December 2013.

“[These] children will forever [be] impacted by his actions,” Ashworth said in a statement. “While we cannot undo the harm that he has done, we can certainly ensure that Billy Riggs does not harm any other children for the rest of his life.”

Officials began investigations into Riggs when an assault involving a child between 4 and 6 years old was reported in the area of Triangle. While in school, the child told a staff member of being “sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on more than one occasion.” That school employee then notified the police.

Another victim, who was 9-years-old when the sexual abuse occurred, was identified during the investigation.

Riggs was arrested while in Union County, North Carolina, and extradited back to Virginia in 2019.

While the case was pending in Virginia, North Carolina prosecutors got a conviction for another sexual offense in the state. Two more people came forward and told investigators that they had been victims in Prince William County, too.

Riggs pleaded guilty to one count of rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery on July 25, 2022.

