Police identify 3 family members stabbed to death in Prince William Co.

Three family members — an adult son, mother and father — are dead following a domestic altercation in Prince William County, Virginia, early Tuesday morning, police say.

The father, stabbed by a bayonet, called police at around 7:15 a.m. following the “altercation” inside of a Woodbridge home, Prince William County police said in a news release.

The three deceased were identified in a news release Wednesday as father Rodney Clyde Reams, 67; mother Sandra W. Reams, 70; and son Nicholas Lee Reams, 38.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the 38-year-old son started the deadly conflict when he fatally stabbed his 70-year-old mother at the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive home. Then police believe the son and 67-year-old father continued the altercation and both sustained fatal injuries from a bayonet. The father was able to contact police before first responders transported him to a hospital.

Sandra Reams was pronounced dead on the scene. Rodney Reams and Nicholas Reams were both transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries, police said.

Police said that they believe the fight happened in the home and that there is “no known threat to the community.” The investigation is ongoing.

WTOP’s Emily Venezky contributed to this reporting.