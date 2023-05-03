Live Radio
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police identify 3 family…

Police identify 3 family members stabbed to death in Prince William Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 17, 2023, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three family members — an adult son, mother and father — are dead following a domestic altercation in Prince William County, Virginia, early Tuesday morning, police say.

The father, stabbed by a bayonet, called police at around 7:15 a.m. following the “altercation” inside of a Woodbridge home, Prince William County police said in a news release.

The three deceased were identified in a news release Wednesday as father Rodney Clyde Reams, 67; mother Sandra W. Reams, 70; and son Nicholas Lee Reams, 38.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the 38-year-old son started the deadly conflict when he fatally stabbed his 70-year-old mother at the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive home. Then police believe the son and 67-year-old father continued the altercation and both sustained fatal injuries from a bayonet. The father was able to contact police before first responders transported him to a hospital.

Sandra Reams was pronounced dead on the scene. Rodney Reams and Nicholas Reams were both transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries, police said.

Police said that they believe the fight happened in the home and that there is “no known threat to the community.” The investigation is ongoing.

WTOP’s Emily Venezky contributed to this reporting.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up