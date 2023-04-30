2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Woodbridge resident arrested on attempted murder, arson charges

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 30, 2023, 8:33 AM

A Woodbridge woman has been charged with arson and attempted murder after Prince William County fire officials say she intentionally set fire to her Virginia residence with a person inside.

The incident happened on April 2 in the 4000 block of Dane Ridge Circle.

Officials said 37-year-old Jessica Marie Knox lived in the home set on fire that day while another unidentified person was inside the house.

“Evidence from the scene and the suspect’s actions ultimately led to her identity in the incident,” the Prince William County Fire and Rescue services said in a news release.

Knox was arrested on April 22 after fire marshals obtained an arrest warrant.

She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and arson of an occupied dwelling. Knox was released without monetary bond and is expected in court on June 13.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

