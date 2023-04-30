Woodbridge resident arrested on attempted murder, arson charges

Prince William County Fire and Rescue services have charged a woman with arson and attempted murder after officials say she intentionally set fire to her Woodbridge, Virginia, residence with a person inside.

A Woodbridge woman has been charged with arson and attempted murder after Prince William County fire officials say she intentionally set fire to her Virginia residence with a person inside.

The incident happened on April 2 in the 4000 block of Dane Ridge Circle.

Officials said 37-year-old Jessica Marie Knox lived in the home set on fire that day while another unidentified person was inside the house.

“Evidence from the scene and the suspect’s actions ultimately led to her identity in the incident,” the Prince William County Fire and Rescue services said in a news release.

Knox was arrested on April 22 after fire marshals obtained an arrest warrant.

She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and arson of an occupied dwelling. Knox was released without monetary bond and is expected in court on June 13.