Prince William supervisors meeting recessed after candidate John Stirrup collapses at podium

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting was recessed Tuesday after former supervisor and state delegate candidate John Stirrup collapsed at the podium during public comment.

As of 8:55 p.m., there was no update on his condition. Stirrup was speaking about rising crime in the county during the meeting’s public comment period when he collapsed and fell to the ground. The board immediately recessed the meeting.

Stirrup served on the board as the Gainesville District supervisor from 2003 to 2011. Last December, the Republican announced he would be running for the Virginia House of Delegates 21st District seat.

In a statement, Prince William County officials did not identify Stirrup as the person who collapsed, but said first responders took him to an area hospital.

“Out of respect for the individual’s privacy and that of their family, no further information regarding their condition will be released at this time,” the statement said. “We would like to extend our heartfelt concern and well wishes to the affected resident and their family during this difficult time.”

About half an hour into the recess, County Executive Christopher Shorter came back to the dias and said there would be resources available for those in the room.

“We just went through a lot and we … just want to acknowledge again, for the men and women who need some – or would like some additional support – it is here for you,” Shorter said.

Board Chair Ann Wheeler announced that the meeting would be recessed until Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., when public comment time would pick back up.

“It would be better, just given the emotional upset for us, and the things we have to do tonight, we are going to recess and reconvene … on Thursday,” she said.