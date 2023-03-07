Live Radio
80-year-old man in custody following deadly Prince William Co. domestic dispute

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 7, 2023, 2:12 AM

A man is dead following a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia, and the suspect, an 80-year-old man, is now in custody.

It happened at a home in the 14500 block of Fullerton Road just off Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Prince William County police said the dispute started with a verbal altercation that escalated between two family members.

The suspect, who police have not identified, is accused of shooting 60-year-old Frank Mateo in the upper body. Mateo died at a hospital.

Police are looking into what led up to the shooting and whether they will file charges.

Anyone with more information about the investigation should reach out to the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to the department’s website.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

