Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3.

Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as Black and wearing a mask and yellow reflective vest.

Expect heavy police presence in the area.

The robbery comes just three days after the nearby Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard was robbed by a suspect matching a similar description, but in that case the suspect was wearing a construction hat.