Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area

A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia.
HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based Holocene Clean Energy, is seeking a special-use permit for the facility.
The roughly 232.3-acre property is at 2539 Logmill Road in the county’s northwestern corner off U.S. 15 near the Prince William-Loudoun-Fauquier county lines. The land is owned by William and Elizabeth Latham.
The property is zoned for agricultural use and requires a special-use permit for a solar facility.
The project is one of three listed on the company’s website currently under development, with two in Virginia and one in Delaware. Holocene has an existing 100-acre farm in Charlotte County, Virginia, and several in North Carolina.
“Solar can be considered a form of agriculture – as the harvest is of the sun’s energy – that becomes a highly valued, marketable resource,” the application says.