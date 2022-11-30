Manassas Park social services lobby closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19, the city of Manassas Park's social services lobby is closed the rest of the week.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19, the city of Manassas Park’s social services lobby is closed the rest of the week.

DSS staff will continue to check the drop box, faxes, and email in order to continue providing services, the city said in a Facebook post.

The city said it anticipates reopening on Monday, Dec. 5.

“We are taking all measures to ensure a safe return to work for both staff and residents, including but not limited to office space sanitizing, quarantining, masking, and follow-up COVID testing,” the post said.

Residents are encouraged to check the city’s website for updates.

Contact the main number at 703-335-8880 with any questions.