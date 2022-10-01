Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward

A large mixed-use project in the Dale City, Virginia-area is close to being approved by the Prince William County Planning Commission.

At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the proposed Quartz District.

The project is planned on 145 acres at the intersection of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway. Current plans call for 235,000 square feet of office space, more than 100,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, 1,015 residential units and a dedicated destination adventure park site.

“I am excited to have this project coming to my district,” said Neabsco Commissioner Qwendolyn Brown.

The development, led by Buchanan Partners in a joint venture with the Mitchell Phelps family, will include a major road upgrade as well as Prince William’s first Whole Foods Market.

The homes will be a mix of multifamily units and townhouses at a variety of price points. The company plans to designate 90 units for affordable housing, with 30 each for people earning 60%, 80% and 100% of the area’s median income.

Prince William’s median household income is $107,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The project was first proposed in 2018 but stagnated because of necessary changes to the intersection of Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway. The county is pursuing a grade-separated interchange at the intersection, which would allow traffic to flow on Prince William Parkway while Minnieville Road would be raised over it.

During a public comment, most speakers were concerned about the new traffic flow and speed limits.

Jack Kooyoomjian, president of the Lake Ridge-Occoquan-Coles Civic Association, said the development is an important phase of new projects in the area.

“This is an exciting project,” he added. “We see this as part of Prince William County growing up.”