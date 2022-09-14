Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Photos as Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Huge line to view coffin
Va. man accused of trying to trespass onto school bus

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 14, 2022, 8:46 PM

A Dumfries, Virginia, man is accused of trying to trespass onto a school bus.

According to Prince William County police, 32-year-old Gione Deswayne Wise was part of a group quarreling with the bus driver, who had been unloading kids, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.

He knocked on the bus door as the driver tried to close it before trying to open the door, police said.

At that point, the bus pulled away, but Wise allegedly hung on to the door. When he let go, police said, he fell and was struck by one of the bus’s tires. He sustained a leg injury that was not life-threatening.

Police said several children were on the bus at the time and no other injuries were reported.

Wise faces a charge of attempted trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.

