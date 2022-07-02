FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Police search for man who abandoned emaciated pit bull at Prince William Co. shelter

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 2, 2022, 4:34 PM

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, say they are searching for a man who left an emaciated pit bull on the doorstep of an animal shelter early Thursday morning.

According to officials, animal control officers in the county have launched a felony cruelty investigation after a dog was left in poor condition at the Prince William County Animal Services Center at 14807 Bristow Rd. in Manassas a little after midnight.

Police say video surveillance footage taken at 12:34 a.m. Thursday shows a light-colored SUV parked in front of the center entrance. A man is seen exiting the vehicle, carrying a dog, identified as a tri-colored female Pitbull between one- and two-years-old.

The Prince William County Police are looking for a man who left an emaciated pit bull at an animal shelter. (Courtesy Prince William County Police)

The man in the video attached one end of a leather leash to the dog, and the other end to the front door handle of the animal center before leaving, police said.

Police describe the man as having obvious facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with a blue panel on the sides and a reflective stripe across the back and on the sleeves.

At some point during the early morning hours, the dog was able to loosen its leash and was later found wandering near the front of the building by construction workers, officials said.

The Pitbull was reported to be emaciated and in poor health. It is currently receiving treatment at the same animal center.

Prince William police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the man involved to contact their tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online.

(Prince William County Police Department)

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

