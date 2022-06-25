SUPREME COURT NEWS: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Police seek man who sexually assaulted Manassas grocery store worker

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

June 25, 2022, 8:53 AM

A grocery store employee was sexually assaulted Friday morning in Prince William County, Virginia, police report.

It happened at the Food Lion at 6306 Hoadly Rd in Manassas. Police say a man began following an employee around the store just before 9 a.m. The employee is identified as a 58-year-old woman.

Photos of the suspect entering the Food Lion. (Courtesy Prince William County Police)

The man had previous “brief encounters” with female employees at the Food Lion before the assault, police said.

The worker told police that she was stocking aisles when the man approached her from behind.

Video surveillance shows that the man exposed himself and left an unknown bodily fluid on the worker’s pants. The video shows the suspect watching the employee from other aisles multiple times and at one point, approaching her from behind while exposing himself and making obscene motions while she was facing away from him.

The employee wasn’t physically injured in the incident.

The suspect left the store before police arrived on the scene. The man is described as 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall and thin. He left the store in a dark-colored four door sedan with a missing rim on the rear passenger tire.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the man pictured to contact their tip line at 703.792.7000 or to submit a tip online to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

Photos of the suspect’s car, according to police. (Courtesy Prince William County Police)

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

