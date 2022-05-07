7-year-old boy injured in hit-and-crash crash in Manassas

A 7-year-old boy was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Prince William County, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon.

A 7-year-old boy was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Prince William County, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon.

Prince William County police said the boy was playing on Academic Loop in Manassas when he ran into the road and was hit by an SUV at around 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the gold-colored SUV that hit the boy briefly stopped before driving away.

Police described the driver as a Black female.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating the crash.

Below is where the crash took place.