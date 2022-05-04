Police in Prince William County say they have arrested four people after authorities seized several firearms and over 5,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills.

The four people arrested are Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, 23; Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, 20; Joel Medina, 19; and Zion Alexander Ryan, 19. They are charged with a variety of gun and drug charges.

Police said the drug seizure was carried out by the department as well as the D.C.-area Drug Enforcement Agency task force.

“This is part of law enforcement’s ongoing joint effort to combat the opioid epidemic in the country,” Prince William police said in a tweet.

Police seized the guns and drugs on Monday. Three locations were searched: a house on Powell Drive in Woodbridge, an apartment at Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries and a house on Millwood Drive in Woodbridge.

Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.

Possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II narcotic.

Receiving a stolen firearm.

Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II narcotic.

Possession of a firearm with more than a pound of marijuana.

Medina was charged with furnishing a firearm to a minor, and Ryan was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.