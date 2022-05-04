RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
4 arrested after police seize 5,000 suspected fentanyl-laced Percocet pills

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 4, 2022, 1:44 PM

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, said they have arrested four people after seizing several firearms and over 5,000 suspected counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl.

The four people arrested are Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, 23; Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, 20; Joel Medina, 19; and Zion Alexander Ryan, 19. They are charged with a variety of gun and drug charges.

Police said the drug seizure was carried out by the department as well as the D.C.-area Drug Enforcement Agency task force.

“This is part of law enforcement’s ongoing joint effort to combat the opioid epidemic in the country,” Prince William police said in a tweet.

Police seized the guns and drugs on Monday. Three locations were searched: a house on Powell Drive in Woodbridge, an apartment at Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries and a house on Millwood Drive in Woodbridge.

Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.
  • Possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II narcotic.
  • Receiving a stolen firearm.

Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II narcotic.
  • Possession of a firearm with more than a pound of marijuana.

Medina was charged with furnishing a firearm to a minor, and Ryan was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

