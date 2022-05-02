RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
2 charged with murder in Gainesville fatal shooting

May 13, 2022, 11:29 AM

A man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was found shot dead in Gainesville, Virginia, in the predawn hours of Sunday.

Michael Arthur, of Dumfries, was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Somerset Pointe Apartments at about 2 a.m. Prince William County police said it was part of a dispute.

Their pictures were released on Thursday; Malachi Coleman, 20, and the 16-year-old turned themselves in later in the day.

They’ve both been charged with second-degree murder.

