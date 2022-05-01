RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
1 dead in 3-vehicle Prince William Co. crash

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 8:52 AM

A Woodbridge man is dead after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Prince William County, Virginia.

Officers responded to Opitz Boulevard and Telegraph Road around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a crash, the Prince William County Police Department said.

Investigators determined a GMC van was headed westbound “at a high rate of speed” on Opitz Boulevard when it crashed into a Ford van that was stopped at a red light.

The crash pushed the Ford van into a Toyota minivan that also was stopped at the light.

A passenger in the GMC van, 62-year-old Mitchell Schaeffer of Woodbridge, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The GMC’s driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. Police said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt either.

The drivers of the Ford and the Toyota were taken to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

