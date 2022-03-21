RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
‘All-clear’ given after report of firearm at Hylton High School

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

March 21, 2022, 5:03 AM

Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, was given the all-clear by police Monday afternoon after a report of a firearm on school grounds.

Prince William County Police said in a tweet Monday that officers were at the school and the building was secured. There was no evidence of violence, and no injuries were reported.

Police told WTOP that a gun was not found, but the people police suspected were involved with the report were with officers.

Officers stayed at the school during dismissal. Police did not announce any arrests or charges connected to the report.

