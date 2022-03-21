‘All-clear’ given after report of firearm at Hylton High School

Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, was given the all-clear by police Monday afternoon after a report of a firearm on school grounds.

Prince William County Police said in a tweet Monday that officers were at the school and the building was secured. There was no evidence of violence, and no injuries were reported.

Police told WTOP that a gun was not found, but the people police suspected were involved with the report were with officers.

*INCIDENT: Officers are investigating a REPORT of a firearm at Hylton HS. Officers are on scene and the building is secured. NO EVIDENCE of violence and NO INJURIES have been reported. There are NO indications of anything ACTIVE. Expect increased police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/xdsMZCMIe9 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) March 21, 2022

Officers stayed at the school during dismissal. Police did not announce any arrests or charges connected to the report.