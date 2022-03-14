Dumfries woman charged in stabbing death of another woman

A woman from Dumfries, Virginia, was arrested after police said she stabbed another woman to death Sunday night.

Prince William County police said they arrested and charged Rollanda Latavia Garrett, 34, for second-degree murder in the killing Christina Lanette Smith, 27, of Woodbridge, around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to the police’s investigation, the two women were having a verbal argument at Garrett’s home when things escalated. Garrett then grabbed a knife from her kitchen and stabbed Smith in the upper body.

A witness tried to aid Smith until rescue services arrived, police said, but Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. Garrett was arrested shortly after.

Below is the area where the stabbing took place: