DC man dies weeks after Prince William Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 12, 2022, 11:17 PM

Prince William County Police have confirmed the identity of a pedestrian killed in a crash on Feb. 24.

Officers identified 65-year-old Arthur Raymond Labunde as the deceased pedestrian who was struck just before 6:20 p.m. and hospitalized.

The driver, according to police, was a 32-year-old man from Washington D.C. driving a 2021 Chrysler Town and Country.

Police say that Labunde was crossing a travel lane outside of a crosswalk when the crash occurred. The driver remained on the scene.

Labunde died from injuries sustained during the collision on Mar. 11.

A statement from the department determined that speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash.

