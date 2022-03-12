DC man dies weeks after Prince William Co. crash

Officers identified 65-year-old Arthur Raymond Labunde as the deceased pedestrian who was struck just before 6:20 p.m. and hospitalized.

Prince William County Police have confirmed the identity of a pedestrian killed in a crash on Feb. 24.

The driver, according to police, was a 32-year-old man from Washington D.C. driving a 2021 Chrysler Town and Country.

Police say that Labunde was crossing a travel lane outside of a crosswalk when the crash occurred. The driver remained on the scene.

Labunde died from injuries sustained during the collision on Mar. 11.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD crash investigators investigated a #fatal #pedestrian #crash that occurred on River Ridge Rd near RT. 1 in #Woodbridge. The crash occurred on Feb. 24. More info; pic.twitter.com/PImXwzgH48 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) March 13, 2022

A statement from the department determined that speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash.