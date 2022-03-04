RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Home » Prince William County, VA News » 4 injured after driver…

4 injured after driver crashes into Woodbridge Chipotle

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 28, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
An interior shot of the damage done by the car that crashed into the Chipotle in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Courtesy Prince William County Fire and Rescue
An external view of the car that crashed through the Chipotle in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Courtesy Prince William County Fire and Rescue
(1/2)

A driver crashed into the side of a Chipotle restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, midday Monday, leaving four people injured, officials said.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue said that they responded to the crash in the 1900 block of Daniel Stuart Square shortly after noon Monday.

Units arrived to find the car partially stuck inside the Chipotle after crashing through a glass façade.

The incident has caused damage to the immediate area of the restaurant where the car broke through, which was open and serving customers when it happened.

Three of those customers, along with the car’s driver, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, officials said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The business has been posted unsafe to occupy. It’s timeline for reopening is unknown.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up