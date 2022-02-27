CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Police searching for man who sexually assaulted a female jogger in Woodbridge

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 27, 2022, 9:58 AM

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman who was jogging in Woodbridge, Virginia was sexually assaulted on Friday evening, according to Prince William County police.

The 36-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Dale Boulevard and Ridgefield Road around 6:30 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind by a man, police said.

The victim pushed the suspect away and ran away after he sexually assaulted her, according to a statement from police. She met officers at a nearby business.

The woman suspected the man was drunk and police said he was last seen going into a wooded area behind Quiet Place.

The suspect was described by police as Black man who is tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks and some facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a black mask.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

