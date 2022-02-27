Police searching for man who sexually assaulted a female jogger in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are looking for a man who reportedly groped a woman who was jogging in Woodbridge on Friday evening.

The 36-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Dale Boulevard and Ridgefield Road around 6:30 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind by a man, police said.

The victim pushed the suspect away and ran away after he sexually assaulted her, according to a statement from police. She met officers at a nearby business.

The woman suspected the man was drunk and police said he was last seen going into a wooded area behind Quiet Place.

The suspect was described by police as Black man who is tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks and some facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a black mask.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.