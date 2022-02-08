8 years later, police still searching for 3 men who killed mom in Woodbridge store

Eight years later, investigators are offering $20,000 to whoever can help them find the killers of a single-mom from Woodbridge who was shot while at her job.

Monday marks eight years since a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed while working at a Woodbridge, Virginia, grocery store — and even though three suspects were caught on surveillance video, investigators still haven’t closed the case.

Glenda Coca-Romero, a single-mother, died after a shooting incident at 14342 Jefferson Davis Highway on Feb. 21, 2014, Prince William County Police said.

In less than 20 seconds, police say three suspects entered the former Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry store and shot Coca-Romero and another employee shortly before 9 p.m. A customer who witnessed the shooting and a third employee weren’t hurt.

The other clerk who was shot and wounded has since recovered.

Coca-Romero died at the scene.



The suspects went straight to the store’s counter and didn’t steal anything. They were all dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered.

In the years since, the county police continue to lead the investigation with the help of the FBI. In Feb. 2015, a $20,000 award was posted for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Coca-Romero left behind a young daughter. Her father, Irene Coca, said his daughter came to this country from El Salvador for a better life. Shortly after her death, he said Coca-Romero didn’t party, but instead worked and took care of her daughter.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or by submitting an online tip at pwcva.gov/policetip. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.