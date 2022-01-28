Prince William Co. libraries to offer free at-home COVID tests

The Prince William County Government announced it will be distributing free, at-home COVID-19 test kits at 11 of its public library branches, starting Monday, Jan. 31.

“Testing is a critical piece in helping our community stay healthy and managing daily life during the pandemic. We are so glad that we can offer these free kits to our residents. It is important that we do everything we can to support and help each other during this time,” said Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair-At-Large Ann Wheeler in a statement Friday.

The kits will be available at all Prince William Public Libraries, excluding Bull Run Library in Manassas, which is temporarily closed for renovation.

The tests will be distributed Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while supplies last. Dale City Library will have kits available only on Monday, January 31.

Central, Chinn Park, Haymarket Gainesville, Manassas City, Montclair and Potomac libraries will also distribute test kits from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The county government said you don’t need to provide proof of residency.

The county government advised residents to call their desired library location to ensure that kits are still available. Some library locations may offer curbside pickup, while others may require residents to come inside the library to pick them up.

“Our vision at PWPL is to be the hub connecting people to the transforming power of information,” said Prince William Public Libraries Director Deborah Wright in a statement. “Sometimes information takes the form of literacy; sometimes it’s learning through free classes and programs, and sometimes it’s through providing a public service like distributing free COVID-19 test kits. We strive to be a community resource no matter what challenge is presented.”

At-home tests should not be administered inside the library, the government said. Residents are encouraged to follow the instructions provided inside each kit and to contact the kit company’s customer service with additional questions.

