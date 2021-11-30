Victim in weekend Prince William Co. shooting dies; woman charged with murder

The man who was shot in Manassas, Virginia, on Saturday has died, and the police are now charging the woman they say shot him with murder.

Prince William County police said the man died of his wounds Monday, and identified him as Travis Kelly Deardorff, 49, of Manassas.

They said he was shot by Lisa Gaye Myers, 56, whom they described as an acquaintance, in the house where Myers lived on Bradford Lane shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday after what the police called a verbal altercation.

Myers has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held.