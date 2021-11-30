CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Victim in weekend Prince William Co. shooting dies; woman charged with murder

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 30, 2021, 1:09 PM

The man who was shot in Manassas, Virginia, on Saturday has died, and the police are now charging the woman they say shot him with murder.

Prince William County police said the man died of his wounds Monday, and identified him as Travis Kelly Deardorff, 49, of Manassas.

They said he was shot by Lisa Gaye Myers, 56, whom they described as an acquaintance, in the house where Myers lived on Bradford Lane shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday after what the police called a verbal altercation.

Myers has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

