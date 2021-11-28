Man injured by own gun after accidental discharge in grocery store parking lot in Prince William Co.

A man was injured after a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged and struck him in the lower body in the parking lot of a Giant grocery story in Dale City, Maryland, according to police.

A man was injured after a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged and struck him in the lower body in the parking lot of a Giant grocery story in Dale City, Virginia, according to police.

Prince William County police said they received a call from the man around 11:30 a.m. Sunday reporting that he had been shot after his gun accidentally went off. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

The man was in legal possession of the firearm and no charges are being brought forward at this time, according to police.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.