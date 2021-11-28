HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Man injured by own…

Man injured by own gun after accidental discharge in grocery store parking lot in Prince William Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 28, 2021, 5:24 PM

A man was injured after a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged and struck him in the lower body in the parking lot of a Giant grocery story in Dale City, Virginia, according to police.

Prince William County police said they received a call from the man around 11:30 a.m. Sunday reporting that he had been shot after his gun accidentally went off. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

The man was in legal possession of the firearm and no charges are being brought forward at this time, according to police.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report. 

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

