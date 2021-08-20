CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Manslaughter charge for wanted Virginia teenager who shot another teen in the face

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 20, 2021, 12:20 AM

A 15-year-old boy has died after police said he was shot in the face by another teenager in Prince William County, Virginia. Police are looking for the other teenager.

The shooting happened at a home on the 2800 block of Banks Court in Dumfries on Aug. 12.

The two boys knew each other, and a police investigation found that the 17-year-old boy was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the other boy in the face. A firearm was recovered.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died on Wednesday.

Following the boy’s death, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office added an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter. Prince William County police also received authorization to release the identity of the 17-year-old — Ronnie Amarion Massey, of Fairfax.

Massey was arrested following the investigation of the shooting and initially charged with reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

However, Prince William County police told WTOP the teen could not be held in custody due to Virginia juvenile law. Now with the new charge of involuntary manslaughter, police are now asking for help in locating him.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 140 pounds with black dread locks, brown eyes and a tattoo on his forehead.

Anyone with information should call Prince William County police at 703-792-7000.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

